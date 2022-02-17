TikTok alters Community Guidelines to strengthen sensitivity around eating disorders and other issues

(ABC4) – TikTok has taken the world by storm, offering a platform for users to create unique content and share their creativity with the rest of the world through 15-second videos. The social media app, which was released in Sept. 2016, has since gained over one billion users since. Businesses and influencers alike have launched their careers through the application, while young people take to the virtual stage to share dances and musical performances.

Though the app has gained immense ground both nationally and internationally, we’ve learned the hard way that social media indulgence does not come without its consequences.

In a media statement issued on Feb. 8, TikTok acknowledged alarming trends which have been surfacing on the platform recently, including suicide hoaxes, content that promotes eating disorders and disordered eating behaviors, demeaning, misgendering and misogynistic content, as well as unauthorized access to the app.

The company went on to announce its decision to alter the Community Guidelines to create a safer environment within the social network. These changes will include strengthening the dangerous acts and challenges policy, broadening the company’s approach to eating disorders, clarifying the types of hateful ideologies prohibited on the platform, and expanding policies to protect user security.

The company’s dangerous acts and challenges policy which was included within the suicide and self-harm policies will now be highlighted in a separate policy category. In addition, officials have worked with experts to launch new videos encouraging users to stop, think, and act when they see triggering content. These videos will reside in the #SaferTogether hub on the Discover page.

TikTok has received ample backlash for its insensitivity towards eating disorders. The company has announced the removal of content that promotes eating disorders, and will now begin to remove content that promotes disorder eating behaviors and symptoms of the diseases which often go unnoticed, like short-term fasting and over-exercising. The network disclosed their consultation with eating disorder experts, researchers, and physicians in starting this process.

Though hateful ideologies have been prohibited from TikTok for some time, authorities have acknowledged their decision to be more specific on this matter in the company’s Community Guidelines.

TikTok will additionally take steps to create a safer, more secure online community by educating its users on ways to spot, avoid, and report suspicious activity. Similarly, the network will be opening state-of-the-art cyber incident monitoring and investigative response centers in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore later this year.

Though the guidelines are still undergoing modifications, officials have announced that every member of their community will be prompted to read the updated Community Guidelines when they open up the app in the next coming weeks.