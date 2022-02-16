This Utah city ranks among highest Uber rider scores in the country

UTAH (ABC4) – Ever wonder how your rideshare rankings match up to everyone else?

In the latest data reveal, Uber has released a list of the U.S. cities with the highest average rider scores and also the cities that scored the lowest.

It appears Utahns embrace manners and friendliness when riding as Salt Lake City took the fourth place spot of the Top 10 cities in the nation with the highest average ratings.

The Top 10 cities with the highest average scores are:

San Antonio St Louis Nashville Salt Lake City Kansas City Sacramento Tampa Bay Charlotte Las Vegas Portland

The Top 10 cities with the lowest average scores are:

New York City Seattle Washington D.C. Boston Minneapolis – St. Paul San Francisco Philadelphia Los Angeles Baltimore-Maryland Chicago

Ratings or “stars” are important to ensure a safe, respectful experience for both parties. For many rideshare users who have received less than five stars, the mystery of who rated them poorly can be a sore spot.

A new Privacy Center feature now allows Uber users to check out every review from the past and how their aggregate score is calculated.

To check your score breakdown: