This Utah city ranks among highest Uber rider scores in the country

UTAH (ABC4) – Ever wonder how your rideshare rankings match up to everyone else?
In the latest data reveal, Uber has released a list of the U.S. cities with the highest average rider scores and also the cities that scored the lowest.
It appears Utahns embrace manners and friendliness when riding as Salt Lake City took the fourth place spot of the Top 10 cities in the nation with the highest average ratings.
The Top 10 cities with the highest average scores are:
- San Antonio
- St Louis
- Nashville
- Salt Lake City
- Kansas City
- Sacramento
- Tampa Bay
- Charlotte
- Las Vegas
- Portland
The Top 10 cities with the lowest average scores are:
- New York City
- Seattle
- Washington D.C.
- Boston
- Minneapolis – St. Paul
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Baltimore-Maryland
- Chicago
Ratings or “stars” are important to ensure a safe, respectful experience for both parties. For many rideshare users who have received less than five stars, the mystery of who rated them poorly can be a sore spot.
A new Privacy Center feature now allows Uber users to check out every review from the past and how their aggregate score is calculated.
To check your score breakdown:
- In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center
- In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile
- Scroll down to the “Browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown