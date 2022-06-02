(ABC4) – You can never be too careful when it comes to dating apps. Many people don’t always turn out to be who they claimed to be. Anybody puts themselves at risk when they put their dating profile online.

ABC4 compiled a list of some helpful tips when it comes to online dating as well as some of the best rated safe dating apps.

Find your date on social media

You can be easily “catfished” at anytime so its important to try to find your potential date on social media. Make sure the name and pictures match to prove that their dating profile isn’t a fake account using someone else’s pictures.

Trust your gut

If you have a suspicion that someone is not who they claim to be, trust your instincts and either block, un-match or report the user. Some suspicious behavior to be aware of includes:

Asking for financial favors

Gives vague answers to questions

Requests your home or work address

Sends harassing or inappropriate messages

Tries to sell you products or services

Video chat before meeting in person

Consider scheduling a brief video chat before agreeing to meet up in person with someone. This is a good way to ensure that your potential date is really who they say they are.

Tell somebody where you are going

Even if you plan to meet in a public place, always tell somebody your plans of where you are going and potentially when you plan to be back.

Use your own transportation

Avoid getting into a vehicle with someone you’re meeting for the first time. Offer to use apps such as Uber, Lyft or Rideshare. Also make sure you always have your phone with you, and it is fully charged.

Top dating apps rated for safety

Hinge offers several options for its users to secure their profile. Users can control who they see and who sees them.

Hinge also allows its users to report any suspicious or inappropriate messages at any time.

Tinder has a photo verification feature which prevents catfishing. A blue checkmark will appear next to any profile that has been photo verified.

Bumble is a unique dating app which allows its female users to be the ones to message first. This puts women more in control of who they want to chat with.

A popular dating site for older adults, this site is backed by multiple safety features such as secure messaging, two-factor authentication, and constant monitoring of profiles for bots or scammers.

Christian Mingle has some of the most supportive customer service. They are committed to taking quick action on reports of harassment or fraud and any photos uploaded to a profile must be reviewed.

No matter how safe a dating app is, its extremely important that users always take caution when online dating.