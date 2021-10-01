Music streaming app reportedly causing iPhone batteries to drain – a lot

FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify-owned Gimlet’s popular “Reply All” podcast is on hold and canceling the remaining two episodes of a series that explored structural racism and a problematic work culture at the Bon Appetit food magazine after former Gimlet colleagues noted similar behavior by the people behind the podcast. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(ABC4) – One app on your iPhone may be causing your battery to drain – a lot – after updating it to iOS 15.

According to a report, numerous iPhone users have taken to social media with complaints about Spotify appearing to drain their phone’s battery after updating to iOS 14.8 or 15. Some users are reporting anywhere between 20% to 30% of their battery usage from Spotify.

Here is a look at one user’s battery drain by Spotify over 24 hours. You can check yours by going to Settings -> Battery.

Some iPhone users are reporting Spotify is draining their battery – between 20 and 30% for many – after the latest iOS update. (ABC4)

A notice from Spotify says a “relevant team” is currently looking into the issue. While developers review the issue, Spotify offers the following options to address it:

Delete and reinstall the app

Disable Background App Refresh, found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh

The music platform also encourages users to keep their app up-to-date for the latest fixes.