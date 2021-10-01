Music streaming app reportedly causing iPhone batteries to drain – a lot

(ABC4) – One app on your iPhone may be causing your battery to drain – a lot – after updating it to iOS 15.
According to a report, numerous iPhone users have taken to social media with complaints about Spotify appearing to drain their phone’s battery after updating to iOS 14.8 or 15. Some users are reporting anywhere between 20% to 30% of their battery usage from Spotify.
Here is a look at one user’s battery drain by Spotify over 24 hours. You can check yours by going to Settings -> Battery.
A notice from Spotify says a “relevant team” is currently looking into the issue. While developers review the issue, Spotify offers the following options to address it:
- Delete and reinstall the app
- Disable Background App Refresh, found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh
The music platform also encourages users to keep their app up-to-date for the latest fixes.