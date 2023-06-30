SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Age-gated mature-themed content is being added to Roblox, a mega-popular gaming and game creation platform that is popular among young children and which has long had issues with sexual content.

Roblox is a community game that encourages creativity and creative thinking. Players can create their own gaming experience, building custom levels and games with their friends. Earlier in the year, Roblox began allowing users to put age guidelines on their created content, letting users know if content is for all ages or for someone who is a little older.

The newest category for its age experience guidelines is meant to add a new dynamic for its older player base. Content under the 17+ category could contain more mature themes, such as intense violence, more realistic blood, and crude humor among others.

Roblox’s community standards say sexually explicit conversations and soliciting sexual materials from other players are strictly prohibited. The company also says it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to predatory behavior towards minors, such as grooming or engaging in sexual conversations.

However, this hasn’t stopped the bad apples in its 66.1 million daily player base worldwide before.

“An innocent game like Roblox is frequently being used by offenders to meet victims and use their avatars to act out sexual fantasies,” warned the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2022 BBC News deep dive into the game discovered several openly sexual themes and bigoted content. Here in Utah, an Arizona man is facing federal charges for kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he had met on Roblox.

Kaysville Police Department warned parents of the dangers of the game shortly after the kidnapping. The department highlighted the game’s ability to talk with strangers through public servers and players who actively search for someone to date online.

Roblox says safety continues to be a priority for its users, however. The company has implemented a comprehensive age verification process that limits those under 17 from entering the more mature-designated content. Users will be required to upload a photo of their government-issued ID and take and upload a selfie to prove their age.

“[This is] an age verification method that goes beyond what many other platforms currently use,” said Roblox Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein. “With this approach, we’re providing greater confidence in people’s age and identity. In the future, we may add new age verification methods.”

Users can report players that break the company’s policies. Parents can also set up Parental Controls on their child’s Roblox account to help curate a safer experience on the game.

Some things parents can do is to set up parental controls and disable private messaging. Kaysville Police Department also suggested purchasing a private server for your child and their trusted friends to limit the risk of talking to strangers online.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about online stranger danger, what information they should never share, and how to report a user who is upsetting them.