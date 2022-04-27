SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Twitter headquarters is currently located in San Francisco, California but with the recent buy out from Elon Musk many are speculating if the headquarters will move to a new location.

Rep. Chris Stewart tweeted at Elon Musk on Tuesday to offer Utah as a new location for the headquarters.

“Elon Musk acquiring Twitter is a big win for free speech,” Stewart tweeted. “And @elonmusk, if you’re looking for new Twitter headquarters, feel free to stop by Utah.”

Chis Stewart is the Congressman from Utah’s Second Congressional District in Salt Lake City.

Musk has not announced if he will be moving the headquarters. Other states such as Texas have even offered a location for the headquarters.

The silicon slopes of Utah could be a good fit for the Twitter headquarters if they were to be moved.