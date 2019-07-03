Instagram introduces new ‘chat’ option for stories

MENLO PARK, Calif. (ABC4 News) – Instagram is giving its users an easier way to start up group chats.

The social networking site took to Twitter to introduce the new feature. Instagram posted a video explaining how its “join chat” sticker works.

According to the site, users just add the chat sticker in a story for followers to click on. It’s a quick and easy way to request to join a direct thread.

The person over the account can add and remove people from the chat at any time. They can also just end the conversation.