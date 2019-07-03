Newsfore Opt-In Form

Instagram introduces new ‘chat’ option for stories

Tech/Social Media
Posted: / Updated:
social-media-cell-phone-social-networks_1523383785761_359732_ver1_20180411053901-159532

MENLO PARK, Calif. (ABC4 News) – Instagram is giving its users an easier way to start up group chats.

The social networking site took to Twitter to introduce the new feature. Instagram posted a video explaining how its “join chat” sticker works.

According to the site, users just add the chat sticker in a story for followers to click on. It’s a quick and easy way to request to join a direct thread.

The person over the account can add and remove people from the chat at any time. They can also just end the conversation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Florida woman who took husband’s guns faces misdemeanor

No prosecution for Alabama woman who was shot, lost fetus

Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS