LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Residents of Logan will have an additional choice for internet services providers next year as Google Fiber announced expansion plans this week.

Google Fiber Head of Government & Community Affairs Silvia Castro said the company has reached a license agreement for Logan that will allow it to “begin the planning process for bringing a high-speed fiber-to-the-home network to residents.”

Castro said construction is slated to start later this year with the first service potentially being offered to residents in the first quarter of 2024. The service is also offering residents a chance to keep up-to-date on their progress as the network is built.

Currently, Google Fiber is available in portions of the Wasatch Front stretching from Provo to North Salt Lake. Castro told ABC4 that Google Fiber is investing in its network across Utah, as other cities are also in talks for future expansion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Castro said Logan’s recent economic development gains made the city a strong target for expansion, noting that Logan ” is ready” for Google Fiber expansion.

Castro said as Google Fiber negotiates with various cities, the company is also looking at what businesses need and is considering rolling out a 20-gigabyte service (currently, speeds max out at around 8 gigs). The company is actually looking for businesses who want to experiment with 20-gig service, and companies can even sign up for a chance to test the service.

Making higher speeds available, Castro said, gives more Utah cities an incentive to add Google Fiber to available ISP lineups.