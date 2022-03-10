(ABC4) – Despite former President Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook that began last June as a result of his “acts of incitement” leading up to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, the social media platform is still finding ways to profit off him.

A report published by MediaMatters found that Facebook has earned at least $1.9 million in revenue from over 4,400 ads promoting Trump’s new social network, “Truth Social,” that was created following his Facebook forbiddance. Ironic–we know.

To complicate things further, Facebook has allowed Trump’s Political Action Committee (PAC) to fundraise the platform, earning them hundreds of thousands of dollars while touting that the suspension was “accountability in action.”

The ads, mainly funded by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, have received over 117 million impressions combined, according to MediaMatters.

Despite Trump’s Facebook restrictions, the social network has not yet removed his page, and his posts continue to earn hundreds of thousands of interactions.

The ads explicitly ask users to join Trump’s “Truth Social,” and many lead to websites asking for user information and a donation.