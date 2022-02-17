Conservative dating app to launch this summer, backed by Peter Thiel with $1.5 million investment

(ABC4) – Today, there has proven to be a dating app for every niche characteristic, from Raya, a relationship network that solely caters to celebrities, to Farmers Match, a platform curated to bring together tractor-and-cattle lovers.

However, John McEntee felt unrepresented in his dating community, so the Trump political aide took to launching his very own dating application for the more traditional romantics, dubbed ‘The Right Stuff.’ In response to a comment request from Axios, McEntee disclosed, “We’re excited to launch ‘The Right Stuff’ dating app this summer. Conservatives deserve an easy way to connect.”

Peter Thiel, a German-American billionaire entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and political activist has showcased his support of the app by investing $1.5 million into its development.

The New York Times referred to Thiel’s decision to back the app as part of a wider effort to finance ‘hard-right’ candidates with Trumpian views.

According to Axios, the app is an attempt for conservatives nationwide to branch away from what they perceive to be an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.

The dating site, which is expected to launch this summer in Washington D.C., will cater to conservatives living in big, progressive cities. The app will be invite-only and free to start, but the company will eventually implement a subscription fee.

Navigating the platform is expected to feel like scrolling through any other dating network, but ‘The Right Stuff’ will only launch on the mobile iOS operating system.