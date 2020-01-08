CES 2020: This bag will carry you around the airport

(ABC4 News/ CNN)- Getting around airports could get a lot easier with a new travel bag, the unveiling of this new technology was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

It’s called the “Modobag” and it does all of the carrying for you.

This creation comes complete with a seat for you to ride on top of it.

Inventors say the bag can go more than 6 miles on just one charge at about 8 miles an hour.

The “Modobag” can carry a person weighing up to 260 pounds and has about 18-hundred cubic inches of space to pack luggage.

According to the Chicago Business Journal, the bag is expected to cost $1500.

Click here to get your own.

What others are reading: