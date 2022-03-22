Provo, Utah (ABC4) – Bacon is being called the Uber of work apps. An app that instantly connects employers with pre-qualified, on-demand workers. The app helps its users to find quick work. Employers post their available shifts along with pay and requirements and then are able to choose a worker for the shift.

Bacon has now teamed up with Real Salt Lake in order to quickly get shifts filled for short time work or long time. After a shift is done, employers can rate the worker and vice versa.

“Real Salt Lake is thrilled to welcome Bacon as a corporate partner. Bacon’s belief in the power of hustle aligns with our beliefs on and off the field,” said John Kimball, President, Real Salt Lake.

Workers can not only make a quick buck but also have a chance to win free seats at RSL games and pregame access to the field through the app.

The Bacon app is expanding with plans to reach 50 markets in the next 24 months. The app has reported raising $3.5 million and hopes to work with more businesses in the coming months.

Since the pandemic more people are in search of jobs. The app has had over 130,000 worker accounts created and 2.000 business accounts created.

“Workforce needs are changing rapidly, and Bacon offers employers the ability to find qualified workers to fill temporary needs and even discover someone they want to hire permanently,” said Hunter Sebresos, Bacon founder and president.

While unemployment has improved in Utah, many still find themselves in search of a job whether it is full-time or just a side gig. The technology of the app Bacon makes it easier for employers and workers to find each other.

For more information visit bacon.work.