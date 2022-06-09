(ABC4) – Simply Mac, a premium Apple electronics reseller, has announced the company plans to file for bankruptcy.

According to representatives, Simply Mac told its employees that it plans to shut down all operations immediately and terminate all of its employees stating the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as poor financial performance, has caused the company to go under.

Simply Mac was initially adopted from GameStop in 2019. Since then, the company has established 53 stores nationwide as of Jan. 2022. Now the company’s CEO, Rein Voigt, says the business failed to predict the detriments the pandemic would have.

Additionally, Voigt reportedly said that Simply Mac’s financial performance “never met our expectations” and that it did not have adequate funds to stock inventory and carry out financial obligations.

At this time, employees of Simply Mac have been told to expect notices from bankruptcy court where they will be required to submit a claim for outstanding pay.