7 ways to secure your iPhone against hackers

(ABC4) – Apple announced on Tuesday that iPhone users should update their phones to iOS 14.4 due to flaws in iOS that were being exploited by hackers.

Along with installing the new update, here are some simple measures iPhone users can take to strengthen their security and keep hackers out.

Use only apps you need: Do a little research to make sure that any apps you download are legitimate. Downloading malicious apps can give hackers access to your phone’s data.

Enable automatic updates: As we saw on Tuesday, new updates can have additional protections for your phone.

Set a new passcode: This may seem simple, but a six-digit passcode is more difficult to guess than a four-digit one. Did you know you could also add letters to your passcode? A combination of letters and numbers will also make it more difficult to guess.

Set two-factor identification: This adds an extra layer of security because no one can access your account without your password and the verification code, according to Apple. When you sign into a new device with your password, you will need to enter the verification code, which will be sent to your phone. Visit Apple Support to learn how to set up two-factor authentication.

Enable Find My iPhone: If your phone is lost or stolen, sign into iCloud on a different device. It will show where your phone is located on a map and where it has been. You can erase personal data from your phone remotely through iCloud. Find My activates Activation Lock, which requires an Apple ID to reactivate the phone.

Use brute-force protection: Make sure you know your passcode well before using this one! Brute-force protection allows iOS to wipe your device if someone enters many passcodes in attempts to guess it.