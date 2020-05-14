Team sports in Utah to be allowed to start Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a press conference held Thursday by the state, it was announced team sports may resume, but with certain precautions.

Governor Herbert said Utah will move from Orange (moderate) to yellow (low risk) on Saturday, May 16, with the exceptions of Grand County, Summit County, Wasatch County, Salt Lake City and West Valley City.

Local sports leaders have been waiting for this announcement as many sports have been on a delay since the start of the Stay Safe, Stay Home order.

Spectators will be required to continue social distancing and teams will need to follow certain protocols in order to play.

The Governor did not go into detail about specific sports or teams. Each team, league, and facility can still decide if, and how they will proceed as long as the abide by the protocols. The specifics of the protocols have not yet been released.

One league who was hoping for the Governors announcement changing the risk factor to low was Rocky Mountain School of Baseball who suspended their league play until the Yellow phase was announced. They were hoping for May 16, which is exactly what they got.

Sports teams are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new protocols when they are released as well as monitor their spectators are social distancing during events.

