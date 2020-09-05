Teacher shares challenges with new technology amid pandemic

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The pandemic has led to many challenges during the school year for families. And it’s easy for us to forget about the struggle of teachers who have had to make massive adjustments to their lives as well.

Ogden Online kicks off Tuesday. It’s the district’s innovative way for teachers and students to engage in learning through technology and have a chance to learn from home. But it hasn’t been as easy for some teachers, who, unlike their students, were not born into the tech era.

Students patiently listen to math teacher Natalie Ormond as she goes over the new way to upload assignments to the school’s online platforms.

“I’ve had to learn new technology, for example, today, I had to back-up they submitted something, two days ago and I can’t see it,” said Natalie Ormond, a math teacher at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden.

Starting Tuesday, she’ll have over 60 students learning math through Ogden Online.

“We have to do videos and contacting them, learn google chat and learn a whole lot of new digital technology,” said Ormond.

She’s prepping students who are in class, for the possibility of a school shut down and total online schooling.

“Kids are going to get sick, they do, faculty is going to get sick, what if I get COVID? Then I’ve got two weeks that kids need instruction, so that’s my biggest challenge right now,” she added.

Mrs. Ormond’s on her 36th year of teaching, but 2020 is a year like no other for her.

“There’s a lot of time and there’s a lot of time at home and there are some days I don’t leave here until 6 or 7 just trying to get ready for the next day,” said Ormond.

Her worries go beyond the new way of teaching. Her health, is another concern.

“What if I’m really sick during those two weeks and can’t do that, how does my class move forward? That’s my biggest fear,” she added.

Getting by on collaborative efforts from other teachers in the math department and trying to stay positive for her mental health and the health of students.