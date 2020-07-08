Teacher fears returning to school without mandatory mask policy

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – After the Davis School District revealed plans to re-open schools in late August without a requirement that students wear masks, one teacher is speaking to ABC4 about her concerns.

“I want to be in school,” the teacher, who wants to remain anonymous, told ABC4.

“I want to be there to help my students one on one. I mean, I missed them when the soft closure was going on. But I want them to be safe, and I want to be safe,” she added.

School districts prepare for kids to go back to school in the Fall

On Tuesday, as President Trump urged schools to re-open this fall, a number of districts around the state had already released their proposals to do so safely. The Jordan School District, Canyons School District and Davis School District all have detailed their plans around keeping students and staff safe — but none have mandated mask wearing for students. Instead, it is encouraged.

“We are highly encouraging students to wear masks. At this point, we’ve only gone that far because we don’t want to put a teacher in a position to have a confrontation with a student, or parent, who says ‘I”m not going to wear a mask, or I’m not going to have my child wear a mask.’ And then, what do we do? Do we say you can’t go to school?” said Christopher Williams with Davis School District.

Utah Hospital Association urges governor to mandate masks for Utahns

Parents can opt their students out of in-person school and opt in to online learning, Williams says. The district is requiring teachers to wear masks unless they can properly socially distance. And the district is also buying masks for every student and staff member before school is set to begin in late August.

But the teacher who spoke with ABC4 Tuesday says those measures don’t go far enough.

Gym owners in Park City ask for minor exemption to mask-wearing order

“I don’t know why they are not requiring masks to be worn. Because I obviously don’t want to get COVID, I don’t want my students to get COVID, so I don’t understand why they’re not taking very simple preventative measures to keep myself safe, my family safe and my students safe,” she said.