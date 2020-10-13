Taylorsville vigil planned for woman killed in ATV crash as frustrations mount over delay in charges

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a 40-year-old woman who died last month in a fatal ATV crash continues to mourn her loss, while frustrations mount over the delay in charges.

The mother of three, Amy Joelle Harshbarger Knowlton died on September 11 after the ATV she was riding in crashed in Kane County.

Lt. Lt. Alan Alldredge, Kane County Sheriff’s Office said Knowlton was a passenger in an ATV being driven by a male and the two were traveling on Rim Road on Cedar Mountain when they took a corner too fast and hit a ditch causing the ATV to roll.

Knowlton was ejected from the ATV and died at the scene from her injuries. The man she was with was transported by ambulance to Valley View Hospital in Cedar City.

Alldredge said it is suspected that alcohol use was a factor in the crash and it is still under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, charges will be screened by the District Attorney.

While the investigation continues, Knowlton’s family says while they believe charges are forthcoming the delay is frustrating.

“I am 100% sure he will be charged, he’s playing games with the detective and it’s just making them more motivated to prove he was behind the wheel,” says Sara Johnson, Amy Knowlton’s sister. “They have gotten a few witness statements to say that he admitted to them that he was driving and he’s out there raising money for his attorney fees and using her “funeral” to promote these fundraisers and GoFundMe pages, it’s really upsetting my family.”

An obituary for Knowlton says she was a friend to everyone she met, with a beautiful smile and loving spirit.

One of four sisters, Knowlton worked as the Community Outreach Coordinator at a homeless shelter in Ogden and had recently opened a gift shop and launched an ATV rental business in Duck Creek Village in Kane County.

Knowlton leaves behind her three children, her mother, a significant other, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her father.

A vigil has been planned for Saturday, October 17 at 6:15 p.m. at Bennion Park located at 3200 West 5620 South in Taylorsville.