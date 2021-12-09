Taylorsville police searching for two beer robbery suspects

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store Thursday morning in Taylorsville.
Around 3:30 a.m., two suspects took four cases of beer and assaulted a clerk and a delivery driver at a Speedway convenience store at 4800 S. Redwood Road, police say.
The two suspects fled the scene in a gray Subaru Outback that is believed to have been stolen out of Murray. The Utah license plate on the car is U431EY.
Police also believe the suspects and vehicle were also involved in a theft from a liquor store in Taylorsville on Nov. 24.
If anyone has information about the robbery, please call Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.