Taylorsville police searching for two beer robbery suspects

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store Thursday morning in Taylorsville.

Around 3:30 a.m., two suspects took four cases of beer and assaulted a clerk and a delivery driver at a Speedway convenience store at 4800 S. Redwood Road, police say.

The two suspects fled the scene in a gray Subaru Outback that is believed to have been stolen out of Murray. The Utah license plate on the car is U431EY.

Courtesy: Taylorsville Police Department

Police also believe the suspects and vehicle were also involved in a theft from a liquor store in Taylorsville on Nov. 24.

If anyone has information about the robbery, please call Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000.