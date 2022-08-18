TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a murder-suicide shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday.

Taylorsville City Police have identified the two people involved in the deadly shooting as Amanda Mayne, 34, from Taylorsville and Taylor Martin, 26, from West Jordan.

Both victims were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday morning.

Police first responded to reports of gunshots being fired around 5 a.m. and discovered the body of a woman, Mayne, near 3587 W. 4700 South.

The man’s body, Martin, was found about one block away from Mayne with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police also found a loaded handgun next to his body.

The case is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. Authorities say Mayne and Martin were previously involved in a relationship but had not been living together for at least a year. There were no court orders of protection in place between the two people at the time.

Officers do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Authorities are working to determine the events leading up to the deadly incident. Officers are also examining how Martin obtained a gun despite being restricted from possessing a firearm.

No further details have been released as the case remains an ongoing investigation.