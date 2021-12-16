Taylorsville auto-ped crash leaves woman hospitalized

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Thursday morning.

Taylorsville Police say the accident happened around 7 a.m. when a 58-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on 5400 South and 1950 West.

The woman has been transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Roads along eastbound 5400 South are closed from 2700 West to 1900 West as crews clear the scene.

Officials don’t know what caused the accident and are looking into whether icy road conditions were a factor.

