Taxpayer dollars go to cleaning up trash campers leave behind

Utah (ABC4 News) — Did you know when trash is left behind at Utah campsites it’s tax dollars that go to cleaning it up?

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management, BLM, are reminding Utahns how important it is to clean up after yourself after spending time on Utah land.

The BLM is an agency within the United States Department of the Interior responsible for administering public lands, governing one-eighth of the country’s landmass. According to Utah BLM, their department is responsible for 23 million acres in Utah.

BLM Utah took to social media sharing photos of abandoned campsites littering Utah’s lands this summer. According to the BLM, when campsites are abandoned it costs Utah taxpayers thousands of dollars to clean it up.

Heather McLean, with the Fire Prevention Technician on the Manti-La Sal National Forest says taking care of public lands is always important, especially this year as more Utahns are traveling local due to the pandemic.

“There has been a definite increase in use of public lands. It’s a good way to get out of the house while social distancing and it fits well with reduced budgets,” McLean said.

Personally, McLean says she has noticed more trash scattered across Utah’s BLM land this summer. She says as a person who goes out patrolling camping areas she has seen an increase in trash left behind at campsites and around campfire rings.







Courtesy: Utah BLM

McLean says she feels people choose to leave things behind because they are inexperienced. “Those inexperienced may not be prepared to transport smelly trash in the vehicle. Some just may not consider others coming behind them. In my view, inexperience is one of the main reasons for an increase in trash.”

The BLM has created a “Leave No Trace” initiative in efforts to keep their land clean. The initiative lists the following:

Courtesy; Utah BLM

In addition to the added responsibility of the BLM having to clean up after campers is the concern of wild animals moving to campsites in search of food. “If they get used to seeing humans as a good source, it could make for bad times for the animals and future campers.”

Those looking to camp on Utah’s BLM land are encouraged to check out their website and go prepared.