Tax Day mailing help from the Post Office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Still working on your federal taxes due on July 15th? The USPS has some helpful information to get that postmark and make sure your taxes get to the feds on time.

Select Utah Post Offices will be open after 5 p.m., and Post Office locations with self-serve kiosks will be available to help meet the deadlines.

Or you can visit usps.com select “mail and ship” on the toolbar and the choose “Find a USPS Location.”

July 15 is the new tax day, the Treasury Department moved the deadline to help taxpayers contend with disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release sent to ABC4 News from the US Postal Service (USPS), post office employees offered up the following tips:

Mail early in the day at any Post Office. Be sure to verify Post Office hours of operation.

If depositing a tax return in a blue collection box on July 15, double-check the scheduled pick-up time.

Your tax envelope must be deposited prior to the last scheduled pick-up time posted to receive the July 15 postmark.

Clearly and correctly address your envelope, including the return address, and use the correct ZIP Code, if not using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) pre-addressed envelope.

Affix the correct postage. Some tax returns include many forms and require additional postage. For First-Class letter-sized envelopes, one ounce is 55 cents and 15 cents for each additional ounce. A two-ounce letter-sized envelope is 70 cents. For a First-Class flat-sized (8 ½ X 11) envelope, the cost is $1.00 up to the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce. That would be $1.20 for up to two ounces.

Customers may purchase postage at the retail counter or at a Self-Service Ship and Mail Center (credit/debit card only) in the Post Office lobby. Stamps also are available at alternate retail access locations posted at usps.com.

The U.S. Postal Service offers the following products and services:

Priority Mail Express Service gets your tax return to many locations the next day guaranteed or your money back. Priority Mail Express includes online tracking and signature at delivery. The Priority Mail Express Flat-Rate Envelope is $26.35 (at Post Office & Online).

gets your tax return to many locations the next day guaranteed or your money back. Priority Mail Express includes online tracking and signature at delivery. The Priority Mail Express Flat-Rate Envelope is $26.35 (at Post Office & Online). Priority Mail Service gets our tax return delivered in an average of two to three days. Priority Mail with USPS tracking provides a receipt of mailing for recordkeeping purposes and allows the customer to confirm electronically at usps.com, or at 1-800-222-1811, that the mailpiece was delivered to the IRS. This Priority Mail Flat-Rate envelope is $7.75 (at Post Office & Online).

gets our tax return delivered in an average of two to three days. Priority Mail with USPS tracking provides a receipt of mailing for recordkeeping purposes and allows the customer to confirm electronically at usps.com, or at 1-800-222-1811, that the mailpiece was delivered to the IRS. This Priority Mail Flat-Rate envelope is $7.75 (at Post Office & Online). First-Class Mail Service is an efficient, economical option to mail your return with a July 15 postmark.

is an efficient, economical option to mail your return with a July 15 postmark. Proof of Mailing Services provide customers with peace of mind. Services prove that you mailed your tax return, verify that it was delivered, or both.

A Certificate of Mailing receipt shows evidence that you mailed your tax return. Certificate of Mailing is $1.50 and is in addition to the postage.

A Certified Mail receipt proves that you mailed your tax return and provides online access to verify the date and time of delivery. Certified Mail is $3.55, in addition to the postage.

A Return Receipt verifies both mailing and delivery, returning to you a postcard signed by the person who received your IRS documents. Return Receipt (hardcopy PS Form 3811) is $2.85 (mail receipt) and $1.70 (email receipt). This is in addition to the postage.

Click-N-Ship Online Service allows you to print Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail labels, with or without postage, from any computer.

The following Utah Post Offices have Self-Service Kiosks. If printed before midnight, customers will receive a mail label with a July 15 postmark. Self-Service Kiosks are available 24 hours, and only accept debit or credit cards.

· American Fork Post Office · Bountiful Post Office · Draper Post Office · Layton Post Office · Lehi Post Office · Logan Post Office · Riverton Post Office · Roy Post Office · South Jordan Post Office · St. George Downtown · SLC Cottonwood Branch · SLC Downtown Station · SLC Foot hill Station · SLC Kearns Branch · Ogden Ben Lomond · Ogden Mount Ogden · Orem Main Post Office · Orem Mountain Shadows · Pleasant Grove Post Office · Prove East Bay · Provo Main Post Office · SLC Main Post Office · SLC Millcreek Branch · SLC Murray Branch · SLC Sugarhouse Station · SLC West Valley Branch · Sandy Alta Canyon Station · Sandy Main Post Office · West Jordan Post Office USPS Postal Service 24 hour kiosks

U.S. Postal Service Kiosk Courtesy USPS

Customers are encouraged to mail their tax returns early in the day and check the collection times on each box to ensure pick up on July 15. Correct postage is a must. First-Class letter-size postage is 55 cents for the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce. If you use a larger envelope, First Class postage is $1.00 up to the first ounce and 20 cents for each additional ounce. Customers wanting certification that their tax forms are received by the IRS should mail them using Certified Mail Service.

