Tattoo artist arrested after allegedly sexually abusing client in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – A tattoo artist has been arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a client during a tattoo session in Providence

According to a probable cause statement, officers received a call about a possible sex offense at a tattoo shop in Providence.

A woman told the police officer that she was alone with a tattoo artist, identified as Douglas Steve Chavez, to get a tattoo on her spine and her mid-back area.

The woman told police that during the tattoo session, Chavez inappropriately touched her in an area that was not being tattooed.

When the woman asked Chavez what he was doing, he told her that he was checking to see how far down the tattoo could go.

Later, after the tattoo session was over, a probable cause statement said that Chavez sent a text message to the woman apologizing for his actions. Police later arrested Chavez for forcible sex abuse and booked him into the Cache County Jail.