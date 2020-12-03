Tasty slam-dunk Christmas gifts you can give anyone

360 Degrees Restaurant Group is a restaurant group that includes Pig and A Jelly Jar and WB’s Eatery. WB’s Eatery offers lifestyle & other gift boxes so you can learn a little, create a lot, or just kick back with friends with any or all of our products available in-store and online.

The Good Day Sunshine Pack makes a slam-dunk gift for anyone, or you can treat yourself to a smile. The gift pack includes everything guaranteed to start a day off right: a bag of delicious whole bean coffee, a bag of waffle mix (with a recipe card), and a jar of one of their house jams. You can choose from two Good Day Sunshine packs (WB’s Eatery pack or the Pig & A Jelly Jar Pack).

Another great option is the Work From Home Power Hour Gift Box. It’s all you or a close friend need to get through all those Zoom meetings. A Hangry lunchbox, WB’s Eatery thermos, and Doma instant coffee!

WB’s Eatery is casual in every way, but take their love of food, drink, and friends seriously. Art on the walls, kombucha and wine on tap, coffee in the press. WB’s Eatery is your spot to catch up with pals, grab a latte on the go, pick up a Market Meal, or snag lunch on the run. Now it’s your place to get some unique Christmas gifts. Shop now and use code ‘ABC4’ for 10% off.

This story contains sponsored content.