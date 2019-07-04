Target shooting to blame for brush fire in Utah County

WEST MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, firefighters in Utah County battled a brush fire on West Mountain.

In a post on the Payson Fire Rescue Facebook page, the department said they, along with Genoa Fire and Utah County Fire, were the ones who battled the brush fire, which was started by target shooting.









The fire is now out; and according to the Utah Fire Information website it burned 45 acres.

On Tuesday night, Payson Fire Rescue responded to another small grass fire on West Mountain. They say it was started with legal fireworks on land that is restricted from fireworks. This fire burned about and acre and officials say the person responsible for it stayed and spoke to Utah County deputies.