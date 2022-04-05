(ABC4) – Do you have an old car seat you’d like to get rid of? Perhaps the car seat is damaged, old or just plain used?

Bring it into your local Target for a new, refreshed upgrade.

The nationwide retailer is holding its semi-annual car seat trade-in program running from Monday, April 18 through Saturday, April 30.

Participants will receive a 20% off coupon towards a new car seat system after trading in an old one.

What car seats qualify for the program?

Target accepts all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, along with seats that are old, expired or damaged.

What does Target do with the old car seats?

The seat materials are recycled and given a new life. Target is partnering with Waste Management to turn the old seats into new items such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.

What will you receive?

Participants will receive a 20% off coupon that can be used towards the purchase of a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. (Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers, entertainers and jumpers.)

The coupon can be used on purchases in-store or online and are eligible through May 14, 2022.

Since the program’s 2016 introduction, Target says 1.7 million car seats have been recycled, yielding 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials.

How to participate:

Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Open the Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if assistance is needed.

Find the 20% offer in the Baby category.

Click the red “+” to save the offer to place your order online, or scan the barcode at the register in-store.

To check out the full program details, click here.