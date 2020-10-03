Tanker rollover closes I-215 ramp in Davis County

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A semi-truck tanker rolled over on I-215 Saturday morning prompting the closure of the ramp from Redwood Road to westbound I-215 in North Salt Lake.

The semi-truck was pulling two tanker trailers. The rig and the trailer behind the rig rolled off the ramp on its side. The second tanker trailer remained upright.

There are no reports of any injuries, but it is unknown what is inside the tanker and if the contents are leaking or not.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to access westbound I-215.