(ABC4) – With the recent school shooting in Texas, many parents are left feeling overwhelmed about how they should approach their kids to talk about these types of heavy topics.

It can be confusing and scary for young children when watching such tragic events unfold on the news. Children mimic and follow their parents’ emotions, so experts say it’s important to stay calm to ensure your child feels secure.

Experts at the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) say it’s important to let children know it’s completely fine to feel sad and scared at times. Children should know that feeling these types of extreme emotions is normal.

Whether in times of war, natural disasters, school shootings, or any other tragic event, it’s important that parents continue to talk and listen to their children’s concerns.

Child experts are offering helpful hints in times of crisis including: