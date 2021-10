SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Funeral arrangements have been set for University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, who was killed in a September shooting in Salt Lake City.

Early Sunday morning, Salt Lake City Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Buk M. Buk and took him into custody. He s accused of shooting and killing Lowe and as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party. The unidentified female currently remains in critical condition.