Take a look inside the new Huntsman Cancer Institute cancer screening mobile clinic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Soon you can get checked for breast and skin cancer without even leaving your neighborhood.

The Hunstman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health unveiled a new, state-of-the-art mobile outreach clinic Monday that will reach residents across Utah, including those who live in distant geographic areas and rural communities.

“This new service extends our commitment to addressing the cancer-related needs of Utah by proactively bringing high-quality, convenient services directly to our neighborhoods and families,” Mary Beckerle, PhD, HCI CEO said.

A look inside:

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

Courtesy: Huntsman Cancer Institute

The 45-foot-long RV is equipped with the latest in 3D mammography equipment, and exam room for skin cancer screenings, private changing rooms, and a waiting area.

The bus will hit the road in September.

To learn more or request mobile cancer screening and education services, visit huntsmancancer.org/screening.

