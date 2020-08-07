Take a book, leave a book: Help save the ‘Draper Kind Cubes’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents in Sandy and Draper are asking Utahns to sign a petition to save the Draper Kind Cubes.

Have you seen a library box pop up in your neighborhood over the past few years? These boxes are becoming more popular and are usually filled with communal books available for neighbors to borrow, donate, and return.

According to the “Save the Draper KIND CUBES” Facebook page, the mini-libraries are a way to bring the community together following the “take a book, leave a book” mentality.

The Draper Kind Cubes, located on the Sandy/Draper Canal Trail were created as a neighborhood resource of all ages. According to the Facebook page, there was a complaint citation made that called for the cubes to be removed.

Now, community members are asking Utans to sign their petition to help save the cubes. The cubes will need Draper City Council’s approval to maintain service.

Amanda Uber Trentham tells ABC4 News they don’t know exactly what the complaint was about other than someone called city hall to complain of the cubes’ existence.

Below is a statement from Draper City’s Parks & Recreation Department:

“We support the Draper Kind Cubes as they are nice and fun for the community. Unfortunately, they were placed on public property and are right off a city trail where we frequently spray, snowplow and mow the area. There is also a waterline directly under them that we need to access at times. We are working with the Kind Cubes owner to relocate them to private property where they are allowed.”

Interested in signing the petition or learning more about the Draper Kind Cubes?