Tabernacle Choir will not perform traditional Christmas concerts Church of Latter-Day Saints announces

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will not perform its traditional Christmas concerts for a public audience in Salt Lake City this year.

The Church of Latter-Day Saints choir president Michael Leavitt has announced that the December Christmas musical event will be a two-hour retrospective television special titled “20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir.”

The unique show will feature Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell as narrator and guest soloist. The show will air on PBS and BYUtv.

“Every year, the Christmas concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is a gift to the world from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Leavitt says. “This year, our gift is this 20th anniversary special with highlights from two decades of concerts celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Since COVID precluded holding and recording a live Christmas concert last December, we are extremely pleased to continue our decades-long tradition of Christmas programming on PBS, with this exceptional broadcast.”

Leavitt also said that in order to continue the TV special tradition in 2022, taping sessions with the choir organization ensembles and guest artists will be held in December. The taping sessions will not be open to the public, a press release says.

The closed taping sessions will be reserved for a small group of choir organization members’ families.

The December TV taping sessions will feature guests artists Megan Hilty, actress and singer, and actor and producer Neal Mcdonough.

“20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” will air and stream on PBS TV and PBS.org on Monday, December 13, at 7 p.m. mountain/9 p.m. eastern with a reairing on PBS TV on Friday, December 24, at 6 p.m./8 p.m. BYUtv and BYUtv.org will air and stream the program on Thursday, December 16, at 7 p.m./9 p.m. with reairings on BYUtv on Sunday, December 19, at 5 p.m./7 p.m., Friday, December 24, at 8 p.m./10 p.m. and Saturday, December 25, at 1:35 p.m./3:35 p.m. On-demand viewing of the two-hour program will be available on both networks’ websites after the respective premieres on pbs.org/tabernaclechoir and byutv.org.