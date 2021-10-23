Tabernacle Choir resumes live broadcast performances after 19-month hiatus

FILE – In this March 31, 2018, file photo, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform during the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City. The well-known Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, to strip out the word Mormon in a move showing the faith’s new […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After closing for over a year and a half, the Tabernacle Choir will return to live broadcast performances this Sunday, October 24.

Sunday broadcasts of “Music & the Spoken Word” have been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last broadcast was aired on March 8, 2020, right before the nationwide shutdown. The live broadcasts are part of a 93-year-old choir tradition.

“Thanks to the success of The Tabernacle Choir’s COVID protocols and building on its experience singing at the October general conference sessions, the entire Choir—as well as the Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square—will perform in-person for the first live “Music & the Spoken Word” program in 19 months!” officials say.

The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center on Temple Square. Officials say a public audience will not be introduced until after 2022. The broadcasts will don some new changes such as an opening sequence featuring a new logo for “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Four new songs will also debut including Mack Wilberg’s new composition, “We Thank Thee, Lord, for This New Day,” new arrangements of “Tuya es la gloria (To Thee Be the Glory),” (sung in both Spanish and English) and “Now Thank We All Our God,” along with Richard Elliott’s new organ solo, “Praise and Thanksgiving.” Future broadcasts will also include new music by Wilberg and associate music director Ryan Murphy.

Earlier in September, the Tabernacle Choir resumed rehearsals after a 19-month hiatus. Mandatory proof of vaccination against COVID-19 along with testing prior to rehearsal was put in place. The efforts were part of a “Multi-Layer COVID Protection Plan” to ensure the safety of all staff and choir members.

In early October, the choir performed live during the 191st Semi-Annual General Conference.

“As we all continue to lean forward, the Choir organization is working hard to make sure that this step of in-person singing continues to be successful through our COVID protocols,” officials say. “It is hoped that as soon as conditions allow, in-person audiences will once again be invited to join the Choir for its performances.”

You can watch the live broadcasts on the Tabernacle Choir’s official site.