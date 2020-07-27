Syracuse man charged in fatal Mountain Green crash has long history of DUI convictions

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Syracuse man, charged with negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Mountain Green has a long history of DUI convictions, according to court records.

Tracy Page, 55, is facing multiple charges for the crash including negligent homicide, driving with a measurable amount of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Police responded to a crash on I-84 on July 17 in which witnesses said the vehicle Page was driving was traveling eastbound and had crossed over the median and collided with a vehicle traveling

westbound.

Tracy Page

92-year-old Gladys Vause of Morgan, Utah died on scene as a result of her injuries and three other occupants of her vehicle were transported to the hospital.

Page told troopers that he had been coughing before he crossed the median and only remembers a “big bam.”

Troopers indicated in his arresting documents Page had severe red eyes and told them he had one beer hours prior to the crash.

Field sobriety tests were inconclusive and he passed a breathalyzer. When asked about consenting to a blood draw, Page told the trooper he didn’t have a good feeling about it and initially denied the request. He said he had smoked pot about five days prior and was transporting cocaine for someone else and was on his way to meet up with the buyer.

Troopers found a clear bag located in his left pant pocket which Page told troopers was

methamphetamine. In a backpack that contained the cocaine, troopers found a grinder and a pipe with visible burnt residue inside. Page admitted to doing a line of cocaine with the cocaine supplier the day prior.

Morgan County prosecutors said they are still waiting on the results of Page’s blood draw to determine the amount of controlled substance that was in his system and a charge of DUI, in this case, is still pending the results of that test.

Page has a long history of being in trouble with the law including six prior convictions for DUI dating back to 1989. His last conviction for DUI was in 2008.

Page is a convicted felon and has past convictions for disorderly conduct, forgery, theft, intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, issuing a bad check, criminal trespass, giving false info to officer and assault.