Syracuse High School to pilot ‘Test to Stay’ program amid COVID-19 surge

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Syracuse High School has announced they will be participating in a pilot of a “Test to Stay” program to attempt to keep the school open rather than entering a “soft closure” due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

According to a news release, Syracuse High has once again reached over 15 positive COVID-19 tests at the school. The typical standard procedure in this case would be for the school to move to online learning for two weeks and then return to in-person learning after that.

The school says, rather than entering a “soft closure”, Syracuse High will require 80% of their students to volunteer for a rapid COVID-19 test.

If 80% of the school’s students do not volunteer for a COVID-19 test, the school will then go into a “soft closure”.

Students will then take part in remote learning until Dec. 18, with the school’s winter break beginning on Dec. 21, according to a news release.

If a parent chooses not to have their child undergo a COVID-19 test, that student will be required to quarantine starting Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 18.

All quarantined students will still be able to access coursework online, the school said in a news release.

Here is how the school will perform the testing:

• Prior to Monday, December 7, you as a parent or guardian, must consent for your child to be

tested. That consent can be given by logging into your child’s myDSD account.

• Students will attend school as normal on Monday.

• During the day, students who have been given parental consent will leave class for a free rapid

COVID test.

• After a student is tested, they will return to class. It takes about 15-20 minutes for the results of

the test to be determined.

• If the test is negative, the student will continue to attend school.

• If the test is positive, you will be notified, and your child will be sent home with additional

information.

• If your child is absent on Monday, the school will provide them a letter that will enable them to

get tested at the district testing site in the Freeport Center.

“We love our students and feel this gives us the best opportunity to safely keep our school open.

In-person schooling allows us to provide the highest quality education,” the school said in a news release.

