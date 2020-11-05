Syracuse High School moves to online learning due to COVID-19 exposure

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) -Syracuse High School has announced that it will be moving to an online learning format for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure at the school.

According to a letter sent to parents of students at the school, there have been 15 or more confirmed cases at the school.

The school will begin a “soft closure” starting on Thursday, November 5. There will be no classes on that day to give teachers time to prepare for the transition, the school said.

Sports at the school will be allowed to continue over the 14-day period unless there are 3 or more confirmed cases of the virus among group members, the school said in a letter sent out to parents. If there is an exposure among a sports team, that team will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the school said.

However, all sports practices and tryouts will be suspended during the 14-day period, the school said.

The first day of remote learning will be Monday, November 9.

Grab and go lunches will still be available for all Syracuse High Students at Syracuse Junior High from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

The bell schedule that the school will follow is listed below:

1st/5th period: 7:30-9:00

2nd/6th period: 9:05-10:30

3rd/7th period: 10:35-12:00

4th/8th period: 12:55-2:20

MORE NEWS: