LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Among all of the fun things to do in Northern Utah, swing dancing is about to be added to the list.

Heart of Country Swing is excited to expand from its base in St. George to Lehi. The location’s grand opening will be held on April 26 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 3940 Traverse Mountain, Lehi. A year of free membership will be awarded to the first 100 attendees of the location’s grand opening.

Heart of Country Swing is known as Utah’s premiere county dance hall. The organization aims to connect others and form friendships through country swing.

