Swimmers brave freezing temperatures and ice to ‘plunge’ in frigid Bear Lake for charity

Garden City, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Dozens of brave souls purposely jumped in Bear Lake Saturday…to help families in need.

For more than a decade, people from all over the state are drawn to the icy waters of Bear Lake for the Monster Winterfest, a two-day winter extravaganza aimed at helping the “Family Place”, an organization that strengthens families and children in Utah.

Organizers literally had to cut through thick ice and snow just to reach the water this time of year.

Today’s polar plunge was part of a two-day event that includes a chili cook-off, cardboard boat regatta and a 5k race.

For more information on the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, go to: www.BearLakeMonsterWinterfest.com

