SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah-based drive-through soda chain Swig announced 250 new franchise units across seven new states, including Idaho.

The new markets reportedly include Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho, with the first Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho stores opening later this year.

Swig launched its multi-unit franchising six months ago and hopes to commit 500 franchise units by the end of the year, according to The Larry H. Miller Company, which acquired a majority stake in Swig last year.

Rian McCartan, Swig CEO, said the expansion validates Swig as a strong national brand and a reliable franchise partner.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our brand, the hard work of our team, and the confidence our franchise partners have in us,” he said. “Our growth is accelerating, and we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 500 franchise units.”

The announced 250 units are reportedly comprised of 12 franchise partners. According to the release, the smaller quantity of partners ensures enhanced collaboration and communication, and will help maintain quality experiences.

Swig’s Utah history

Swig started in St. George after owner and founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming about possible business ideas, according to Swig’s LinkedIn. She reportedly settled on a drive-by customizable drink shop, and opened her first location across from Utah Tech University.

Since then, Swig has expanded to 54 stores across five states, according to the press release.