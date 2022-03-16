CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a gang-related shooting on Wednesday in Cedar City.

Cedar City Police say the suspect is Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba.

Police say Ruvalcaba was involved in a gang-related shooting in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. He fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest and police detection.

The FBI was able to track down Ruvalcaba’s location in Utah on Wednesday morning.

Local officers, a SWAT Team and the FBI surrounded a home near the area of 900 S Block of 25 E.

They deployed a “flash-bang” distraction device to coax the suspect outside. Authorities also made loudspeaker announcements during the ordeal.

When the device was deployed, the suspect came out of the residence and was arrested without further incident.

“We appreciate this coordinated and collaborative effort with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure public safety and remove violent offenders from our community,” says Cedar City Police. “Mr. Ruvalcaba will be extradited to Los Angeles to face his charges.”