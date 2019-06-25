SWAT team enters Draper home to find suspect dead

DRAPER, UT (ABC4 News) – Draper Police are investigating the death of a man after a SWAT team entered a home to find him dead.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a man threatening to harm others at a home at 275 East Red Leaf Drive in Draper. When officers arrived they found the man barricaded inside the home, and it was at that time they called in a SWAT team to assist.

After trying to communicate with the man, and getting no response, the SWAT team entered the home and found him dead.

Police are now investigating how he died. The man’s identity is not being released at this time.