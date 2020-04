SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police arrest a man in a SWAT Standoff late Tuesday night.

It happened near 8600 South and 1200 East.

Police say a private investigator was trying to serve court papers to a man when he allegedly tried to run over the investigator with his car.

The man later barricaded himself in his home.

A SWAT team was called in because of the man has a history of violence.

He eventually came out peacefully.