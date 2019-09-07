SWAT responds to barricaded person in Taylorsville

by: Mercy Owusu

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – SWAT is responding to a person has barricaded themselves in Taylorsville Saturday morning.

Officials say the person barricaded themselves near 6000 S Hazelhurst. in Taylorsville.

The incident happened after a man wielded a gun during a road rage incident.

The man reportedly went home and locked himself inside.

SWAT responded to the man’s home where officials say they are still negotiating and working to get him to come out.

Road closures can be expected in the area until the issue is resolved and officials ask everyone to avoid the area, according to officials.

This is a developing story. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. Updates will be posted as they become available.

