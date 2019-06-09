SUU offers new scholarship helping people go back to school

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new scholarship is available at Southern Utah University.

The scholarship according to officials is to help people go back to school and finish a bachelor’s degree that they started but never finished.

“There are many people who have some college experience but weren’t able to finish their degree,” said Roger LaMarca, SUU’s executive director of enrollment management. “We want to provide them with an opportunity that’s convenient, flexible and affordable so they can complete their college education. That’s why we created the Finish Line Scholarship,” LaMarca said.

Officials said it will provide up to four semesters of resident tuition funding at SUU.

The Finish Line Scholarship began accepting applications on June 6th.

