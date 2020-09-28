Suspects stole cart of food from South Salt Lake Winco, threatened employee with knife

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Salt Lake are looking for two men who they say stole an entire cart of food from Winco, then threatened the employee with a knife.

According to South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Danielle Croyle, the employee noticed the two men as they wheeled a full cart of food out of the store located at 2193 South State Street.

When the employee confronted the men, one of them pulled out a knife and threatened him. The employee stepped away and called police.

The men were able to leave the store, with the groceries, before police arrived.

Croyle said the men were last seen driving a 2000 era red Jeep Cherokee. No description of the suspects was released. Police are still going through the investigation and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000.