Suspects arrested for credit card skimming device in Washington County

VEYO, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a credit card skimmer scheme in Washington County on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects as 35-year-old Kayli Nicole Fontana and 32-year-old Luis Miguel Rodriguez.

Authorities were first alerted by a gas station employee about potential fraud suspects near Veyo. The employee tells deputies an electronic skimming device was found installed on a gas pump about a week earlier. A skimming device is used to collect digital financial information when someone swipes a card to pay.

The employee provided photos showing a male suspect tampering with the gas pump in question. Authorities were able to locate the suspect’s described vehicle on Gunlock Road near mile marker 11.

Upon approaching the vehicle, an open alcohol bottle was spotted on the car floor. While detaining the two suspects, troopers searched their vehicle and discovered glass pipes with suspicious residue and liquids, along with a bag of methamphetamine that dropped down from the car’s sun visor.

The male suspect matched all the photos provided by the victim and was taken into custody. The female suspect has been arrested on four charges including use or possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of drinking alcohol in a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance.

The male suspect has been arrested on six charges including possession of a forgery or writing device, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, and more.

Both suspects have been booked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.