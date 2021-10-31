UPDATE: UHP identifies wrong-way driver on I-15 near Scipio

SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4)- Law enforcement officials released more details on the wrong-way driver who placed in custody on Friday.

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Julio Yazzie was seen driving northbound on the southbound lane of I-15 near mile marker 194 in Juab County.

According to the probable cause statement, Yazzie nearly hit the highway patrol officer as he kept driving the wrong way. Yazzie kept going for another 1/2 mile when the pulled over to the shoulder and stopped in the emergency lane, still facing the wrong direction.

When questioned, Yazzie admitted to drinking alcohol. He performed a Field Sobriety Test. His record showed that he had two prior DUI convictions. He was arrested and taken to Juab County Jail where a breath sample he provided showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.194. The limit for the State of Utah is 0.05.

Yazzie is facing charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/31/2021 10:18 p.m.

SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4)- A man was placed into custody Friday morning after a call came in of a driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the town of Scipio in central Utah.

Richfield dispatch received a call at 12:40 a.m. of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lane of I-15 near Scipio, which is 40 miles north of Richfield and about 122 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The police dashcam video shows an officer driving through vegetation in the median as they try to catch up with the driver. State troopers were able to locate the driver near the 194/195 marker on I-15. The suspect pulled over and left his vehicle once he saw the police emergency lights.

Upon investigation, the suspect was found to be intoxicated and was placed into custody without incident. Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.