Suspected flasher targeting your girls in South Jordan neighborhoods, police looking for ‘video that is very clear’

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a better video of a man suspected of flashing kids in two South Jordan neighborhoods.

One happened in the Daybreak area and the other close to 9800 S. and 2700 W, according to police.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington told ABC4 News, they are investigating 6 incidents all the way back to February. He said they have been watching the case and have had a detective assigned since July once they realized there was a cluster of events in the two neighborhoods.

Police say the incidents have happened between 4-6 p.m. either in the area of 9800 S. and 2700 W. or in the Daybreak development and have targeted pre-teen and young teenage girls.

Images that have been circulating in Facebook have shown the suspect in a white, four door Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Lt Pennington said the South Jordan Police are looking for additional video of the man driving the truck, photographs or witnesses who have seen and can identify the suspect, please contact the South Jordan Police Department. He did say, “We are looking for video that is very clear.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SJPD at 801-840-4000