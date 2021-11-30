Suspect who shot South Jordan Police officer had multiple felony arrest warrants

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) -We’re learning more information about the events that led up to the shooting of a police officer in South Jordan last Friday.

Arresting documents show a man who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest and who is a suspect in a stolen vehicle case, was arrested on Friday after he shot and wounded a South Jordan Police Officer.

Malui Salesi Vehikite, 29, has been arrested for attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and felony discharge of a firearm

On Nov. 26, police arrived at a home near 10400 Tarali Court in South Jordan to contact Vehikite about a stolen vehicle case. Officers then spoke with residents at the address who allowed them into the home to look for Vehikite.

Once inside the residence, police entered a basement bedroom that they were attempting to clear when an officer reportedly heard Vehikite say, “don’t” or “no,” and saw the suspect walking backward down the hallway holding a gun, according to a probable cause statement.

One officer reported hearing gunshots and reported seeing another officer fall to the floor with an injury to his leg. The officer’s injury caused him to have a severed femoral artery and a shattered femur which could’ve been “potentially fatal had he not received proper and exigent medical treatment,” police wrote in a probable cause statement.

During the incident, bodycam footage shows Vehikite allegedly pointing a gun and shooting at one officer, and pointing his gun at another officer, who in response fired his weapon at Vehikite, arresting documents show.

Vehikite sustained multiple gunshot wounds and received emergency assistance before he was transported to the hospital. He remains in the hospital at this time.

A search warrant was executed for the residence after the shooting and police found multiple driver licenses and credit cards that were all in different names, multiple checks written to Vehikite all appearing to be written in the same handwriting, police said.

The suspect also had drug paraphernalia and mixed prescribed pills in a prescription bottle not belonging to him. The probable cause statement says that Vehikite’s prior convictions of drug possession and the illegal narcotics found on the scene are “consistent with Vehikite being a drug user and therefore restricted from owning or possessing firearms.”

Vehikite currently has four warrants out for his arrest and is currently being held in Salt Lake County Jail.